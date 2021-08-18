CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) vs. Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Financial Comparison

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.64, indicating that its stock price is 564% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of CEMIG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CEMIG and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 13.38% 7.35% 2.39% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CEMIG and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEMIG currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 679.82%. Given CEMIG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CEMIG is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEMIG and Aqua Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $4.89 billion 0.84 $555.62 million N/A N/A Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

CEMIG beats Aqua Power Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars. The company provides its products using realistic magnesium air fuel system technology, which causes electricity to be generated from the chemical reaction of the combination of magnesium and oxygen, as well as a saltwater electrolyte. It also develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. It primarily serves emergency preparedness and disaster relief, outdoor recreation, industry, military, marine, and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as NC Solar, Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in July 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.