Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 4735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

CELTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital started coverage on Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Centamin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

