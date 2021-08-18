Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of CEPU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.45 million, a P/E ratio of -245.75, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.
