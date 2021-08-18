Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CEPU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.45 million, a P/E ratio of -245.75, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Puerto by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Central Puerto by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 373,413 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

