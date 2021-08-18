Centrality Price Down 5% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Centrality has a total market cap of $92.08 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.27 or 0.00850597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00047762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00104471 BTC.

Centrality is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

