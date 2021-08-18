Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Centrica has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.36.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.