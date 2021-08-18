Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 2,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,616,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

CENX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.