Century Therapeutics’ (IPSC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) in a research report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

IPSC stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.23.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $880,000.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

