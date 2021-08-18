Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 70.68% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE CTAC opened at $9.96 on Monday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

