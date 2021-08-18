Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$19.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$21.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CERV. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

Shares of CERV opened at C$19.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Cervus Equipment has a 52 week low of C$7.27 and a 52 week high of C$19.36.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.