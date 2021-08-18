Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

TD Securities lowered shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$19.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$21.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CERV. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CERV opened at C$19.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Cervus Equipment has a 52 week low of C$7.27 and a 52 week high of C$19.36.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.