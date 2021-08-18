Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Shares Up 28.4%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s stock price shot up 28.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.31 and last traded at C$19.25. 242,135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 805% from the average session volume of 26,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERV. Raymond James lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.43. The company has a market cap of C$296.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

