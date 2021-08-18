Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Shares Up 28.4%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s stock price shot up 28.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.31 and last traded at C$19.25. 242,135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 805% from the average session volume of 26,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERV. Raymond James lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.43. The company has a market cap of C$296.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

