CES Energy Solutions Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEU. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.78.

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$388.57 million and a P/E ratio of 52.41. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.76.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

