Chad Michael Whalen Sells 482 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total transaction of $97,527.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,201.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16.

Shares of FFIV traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.00. 14,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.24. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $37,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $19,707,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 20.3% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

