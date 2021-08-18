Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIAFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. 6,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,468. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

