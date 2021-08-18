ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

ECOM stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $684.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

