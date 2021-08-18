Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.100-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.20.

NYSE:CRL traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.64. 516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.60. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $420.25. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

