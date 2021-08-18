Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.100-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.20.
NYSE:CRL traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.64. 516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.60. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $420.25. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
