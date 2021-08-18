Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

CMMB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of CMMB opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.84. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $168.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $74,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.