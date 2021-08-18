Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider John R. Schimkaitis Sells 784 Shares

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John R. Schimkaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50.

CPK stock opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.85.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.