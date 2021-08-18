Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Increased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 57,791 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 560,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,908. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

