China Agri-Business, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBU) Short Interest Update

China Agri-Business, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHBU stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,122. China Agri-Business has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

China Agri-Business Company Profile

China Agri-Business, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of non-toxic fertilizer, bactericide, and fungicide products used for farming in the People's Republic of China. The company offers organic biochemical agricultural application products, including Xinsheng Luyuan, a line of fertilizer products whose primary function is to increase agricultural production; Xinsheng Lufeng, a line of organic soil amendment products that acts as a bactericide; and Xinsheng Huang-jin-gai, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to help crops absorb calcium and to enhance their quality.

