China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 651,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HGSH stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. China HGS Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.