Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. UBS Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,754.13.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,869.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,912.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,642.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

