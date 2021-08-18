Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $477,895,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,060,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,230,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,488,000 after buying an additional 322,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $68,928,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.84. 30,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,044. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $105.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

