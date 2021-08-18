Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 174,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 127,739 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $880,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 163.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.43. 171,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,793. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,317 shares of company stock worth $1,767,080. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.