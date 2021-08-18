Choate Investment Advisors Has $126.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,863,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors owned about 1.62% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $126,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.7% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 235,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 72,628 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT remained flat at $$68.31 on Wednesday. 3,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,210. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

