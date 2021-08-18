Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,738,000 after buying an additional 83,117 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. 2,886,732 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

