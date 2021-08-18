Choate Investment Advisors Raises Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,892,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,131,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 301,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,052,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 488.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 162,702 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.92. 204,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,939. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.50. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.