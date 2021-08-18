Choate Investment Advisors Takes $8.54 Million Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 356,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,000. Kronos Bio accounts for about 0.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors owned about 0.64% of Kronos Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,999,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 15.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRON. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,146. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

