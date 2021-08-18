Christopher B. Paisley Sells 1,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fastly stock remained flat at $$40.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 15.0% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 27.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 7.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

