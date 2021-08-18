Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,900.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and last traded at GBX 1,888.80 ($24.68), with a volume of 3309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,837.50 ($24.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,703.89. The firm has a market cap of £208.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1,900.00.

Get Churchill China alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

In other news, insider David M. O’Connor purchased 1,901 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,730 ($22.60) per share, for a total transaction of £32,887.30 ($42,967.47).

About Churchill China (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.