Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $968.60 Million

Analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post sales of $968.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $960.00 million to $975.58 million. Ciena reported sales of $976.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

CIEN stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. 1,429,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,966. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.89.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,599 shares of company stock worth $2,855,772 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

