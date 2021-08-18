Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,923 in the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRUS opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

