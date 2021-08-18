Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $677.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSC. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

