Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 102,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USEP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of USEP stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.12. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $28.24.

