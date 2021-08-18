Citigroup Boosts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$56.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.47.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded down C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,779,613. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.53 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.35.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

