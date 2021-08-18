Citigroup Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $152.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $149.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,424,795.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,727,795 shares of company stock worth $394,072,582. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.