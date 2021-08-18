City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0822 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CDEVY opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.31. City Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

