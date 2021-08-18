City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CDEVY stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. 6,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.31. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

