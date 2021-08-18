CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.45. Approximately 264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

