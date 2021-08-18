Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

CLVT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Clarivate stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,795,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,670,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

