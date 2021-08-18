Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Acquires Shares of 8,305 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after buying an additional 2,156,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,685,000 after buying an additional 571,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,333,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,847,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,743,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,888,000 after buying an additional 320,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,593. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

