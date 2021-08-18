Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Buys 5,119 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 3.1% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

TGT traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.77. The stock had a trading volume of 198,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.37. Target Co. has a one year low of $134.67 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

