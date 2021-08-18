Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period.

BATS NUSC traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,319 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.42. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

