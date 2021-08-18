Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 2.6% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 63.6% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FDX stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.01. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $204.18 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

