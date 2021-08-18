Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Invests $200,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,274,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.14. 70,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,629. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

