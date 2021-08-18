Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.49. 1,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.64. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

