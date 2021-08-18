Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 10,718 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,592.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,435,719 shares of company stock worth $841,422,186. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $357.80. 126,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,110,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

