Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 33,238 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 258.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,722,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $446.33. 93,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,720. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $449.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

