Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after buying an additional 1,104,994 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 617,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,909,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 176,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 918,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,122,000 after purchasing an additional 165,074 shares during the last quarter.

BLV stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.82. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,221. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

