Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 120,631 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 671.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 295,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,558,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,002,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,466,321 shares of company stock valued at $174,265,132 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.