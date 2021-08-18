Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $4.64 Million in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,370. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.92.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

